First College Football Playoff Rankings Released

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, and both our state’s Big 12 teams are in the top 11.

Despite being unbeaten and having won 17 straight games, Oklahoma is ranked 8th.

Oklahoma State is 11th in the first rankings.

The top four teams in the final rankings on December 5th will qualify for the national semifinals.

Here are the complete rankings:

Georgia Alabama Michigan State Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Oklahoma Wake Forest Notre Dame Oklahoma State Baylor Auburn Texas A&M BYU Ole Miss Mississippi State Kentucky NC State Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Fresno State San Diego State Pitt