First College Football Playoff Rankings Released

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, and both our state’s Big 12 teams are in the top 11.

Despite being unbeaten and having won 17 straight games, Oklahoma is ranked 8th.

Oklahoma State is 11th in the first rankings.

The top four teams in the final rankings on December 5th will qualify for the national semifinals.

Here are the complete rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan State
  4. Oregon
  5. Ohio State
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Michigan
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Wake Forest
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Baylor
  13. Auburn
  14. Texas A&M
  15. BYU
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Kentucky
  19. NC State
  20. Minnesota
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Iowa
  23. Fresno State
  24. San Diego State
  25. Pitt

