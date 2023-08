The Oklahoma City Dodgers inducted its first class of the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Former OKC RedHawks Jason Botts and R.A. Dickey, along with former OKC 89ers and RedHawks manager Bobby Jones make up the first class.

Botts was unable to make it, but Dickey and Jones were in person to accept the induction before the OKC Dodgers game against Round Rock.