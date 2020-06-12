Five More Players from Oklahoma Picked in MLB Draft

Five more players with Oklahoma ties were selected on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft Thursday.

Three are players at OU, one from OSU, and one a high school standout who had signed to play with OU.

For the first time in school history, the Sooners had four current players picked in the first four rounds of the MLB Draft.

These are the five players picked on Thursday, on the second and final day of the five-round draft:

Daxton Fulton of Mustang was picked in the second round by the Miami Marlins as the 40th overall pick.

Fulton has signed to play at OU, but will likely play pro ball.

Oklahoma State shortstop Kaden Polcovich was picked in the third round by the Seattle Mariners as the 78th overall selection. Polcovich went to Deer Creek High School.

OU pitcher Levi Prater as a third round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals as the 93rd overall selection.

OU catcher Brady Lindsley was picked in the fourth round by the Washington Nationals as the 123rd overall pick.

OU pitcher Dane Acker was picked in the fourth round by the Oakland Athletics as the 127 pick.