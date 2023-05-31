The National Fastpitch Coaches Association released its 2023 All-America teams on Wednesday, with five OU and four OSU players honored.

Oklahoma had five first team picks for the second year in a row to tie a school record.

Jordy Bahl, Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen and Tiare Jennings were all named to the first team.

It’s the fourth year in a row OU has had at least five players named to one of the three NFCA All-America teams, and the eighth year in a row at least three Sooners made the teams.

Both Coleman and Jennings were named first team for the third year in a row, and they become the fourth and fifth Sooners to be a three-time first team All-American, joining Keilani Ricketts, Lauren Chamberlain and Jocelyn Alo.

Bahl is a first team pick for the second year in a row.

Oklahoma State had four players honored with two making second team and two making third team.

Rachel Becker and Kelly Maxwell made second team, while Lexi Kilfoyl and Kiley Naomi made third team.

Maxwell becomes the eighth two-time All-American in school history.

OU’s Grace Lyons was not named All-American, but was awarded a Rawlings Gold Glove honor for her defense at shortstop.

Both teams will compete in the Women’s College World Series starting Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.