Nine players with ties to Oklahoma were named softball All-Americans on Wednesday by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Oklahoma had five players make first team, Oklahoma State had a first and second team pick, and two players who went outside the state to play their college softball made second team.

For the third time in a row, OU had at least five All-Americans.

The Sooners had Jocelyn Alo, Jordy Bahl, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, and Grace Lyons make first team.

Alo becomes the fourth Sooners player to be named a four-time All-American, joining Keilani Ricketts, Lauren Chamberlain, and Paige Parker.

Only Alo, Ricketts, and Chamberlain have been named three-time first team All-America.

Coleman, Jennings, and Lyons earned their second All-America honors, with Coleman and Jennings repeating as first team picks.

Oklahoma State had pitcher Kelly Maxwell make first team and Miranda Elish make second team.

Arkansas pitcher Chenise Delce, who played at both Choctaw and Carl Albert, was named to the second team, as was former Southmoore Sabercat Sydney Sherrill of Florida State.