Florida’s baseball team scored four runs in the eighth inning to take control and beat Oklahoma 7-2 in the NCAA regional in Gainesville on Sunday.

After the Gators took a 2-0 lead, the Sooners got two runs in the sixth inning to tie it.

Tanner Tredaway singled in Peyton Graham to make it 2-1, then Jimmy Crooks singled to score Blake Robertson and it was 2-2.

The Gators took the lead with an RBI single in the seventh before the four-run eighth clinched it.

The two teams will play Monday at noon central time, with the winner advancing to the super regionals to play Virginia Tech next weekend.