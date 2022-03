13 former Oklahoma State football players worked out for NFL scouts on Thursday in Stillwater at OSU’s annual Pro Day.

Among those participating were: Israel Antwine, L.D. Brown, Ethan Bullock, Logan Carter, Danny Godlevske, Devin Harper, Kolby Harvell-Peel, Christian Holmes, Tay Martin, Malcolm Rodriguez, Josh Sills, Tre Sterling, and Jaylen Warren.