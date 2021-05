Austin Peay lost to Eastern Illinois 76-69 during OVC action Saturday at the Dunn Center. Photos by Robert Smith | APSU Athletics

Former Edmond North star Marvin Johnson will play his final season of college basketball at home. Johnson announced Sunday on social media he had committed to OU.

The Eastern Illinois 6’6 guard is a huge get for new coach Porter Moser. Not only does it fill the 13th and final scholarship sot for the Sooners, but adds a versatile guard who averaged 15 points, five boards, and nearly five assists a game last season.

Johnson led the Huskies to a state championship back in 2017.