Former Edmond Santa Fe and Oklahoma golfer Max McGreevy earned his first pro tour victory on Sunday, shooting a final round 64 to finish at 21-under par and win the Korn Ferry Tour Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Missouri.

McGreevy is 25 years old and the win moves him into the top ten on the tour’s season points race.

McGreevy had three birdies on the back nine, and an eagle on #11.