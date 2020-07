Several former Oklahoma State basketball players will be returning to the court this weekend.

They will be competing in the 24-team field for The Basketball Tournament, which features teams of mostly former college players.

The former Cowboys’ team is called the Stillwater Stars, and is coached by former OSU guard Bryndon Manzer.

Some of the team members include Thomas Dziagwa, Brian Williams and Le’Bryan Nash.

The Stillwater Stars’ first game will be July 4 at 4:00 pm.