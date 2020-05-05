Former OSU Golfers Teaming Up For Televised Golf Event

Former Oklahoma State golfers Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff will be teaming up to compete in a made-for-television golf event to be broadcast on NBC and KFOR on Sunday, May 17.

Fowler and Wolff will face Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson in a “skins game” type format, with proceeds being donated to COVID-19 relief organizations.

The event will be played at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, with no spectators allowed.

McIlroy and Johnson will play for the American Nurses Foundation while Fowler and Wolff will play for the CDC Foundation. UnitedHealth Group pledged $3 million in charity skins. Farmers Insurance pledged an additional $1 million for a birdies and eagles pool to benefit Off Their Plate, which helps COVID-19 healthcare workers.

According to the PGA Tour, the event will follow strict social distancing guidelines, local mandates and “will utilize appropriate testing measures to help protect the health and safety of the golfers, production crew and others on site.”