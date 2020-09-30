Former OSU Quarterback Analyzes Slow Start by Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has not gotten off to a great start for the Cowboys through the first two games of the season.

Hubbard has been outshined in the first two games by his backup L.D. Brown, averaging more than 4 yards per carry fewer than Brown so far.

Hubbard’s longest run has been just 23 yards and he fumbled twice against West Virginia last Saturday.

On Wednesday, former OSU quarterback Brandon Weeden was on a national radio show, and talked about Hubbard’s play so far this season.