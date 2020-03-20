Former OSU Star Marcus Smart Announces He’s Positive for Coronavirus

Former Oklahoma State guard Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics announced Thursday evening he’s tested positive for coronavirus.

Smart made the announcement in a tweet, saying he was tested five days ago and it came back tonight he’s positive.

Smart says he’s been in self-quarantine since then.

Smart posted two tweets, saying, ” I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP. I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!

Smart is in his sixth season in the NBA, all of them with the Boston Celtics.

He’s averaging a career best 13.5 points a game.

Smart played two seasons at OSU, from 2012 to 2014 and was a two-time All-American and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association National Freshman of the Year in 2013.

