Former OU All-American Zac Henderson Dies at 64

Former Oklahoma defensive back Zac Henderson died on Monday at his home in Oklahoma City.

The cause of death was not known.

Henderson was a four-year starter for the Sooners, and a two-time All-American in 1976 and ’77.

His senior year in 1977 he was named the national defensive back of the year and had a then OU season record seven interceptions.

Henderson was a three-time All-Big Eight selection and a part of OU’s national championship teams in 1974 and ’75.

He went on to play one season in the NFL and four years in the Canadian Football League.

Henderson’s OU teammate Sherwood Taylor named his son after Zac.

Zac Taylor is now the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zac Henderson was 64.