Former OU Coach Bob Stoops Helping Sooner Coaching Staff

Oklahoma’s football team is hoping to have enough cleared players to be able to host Baylor this Saturday at 7:00 pm, and they’re also battling having enough coaches for the game.

With that in mind, OU head coach Lincoln Riley is using all available coaches, including graduate assistants, and even he called up former Sooner coach Bob Stoops, who was at practice Tuesday helping the OU coaching staff.

Stoops issued a statement Tuesday evening about his helping the Sooner staff:

“When Lincoln (Riley) asked me if I’d be willing to help in a coaching role while he was a little short-handed I didn’t hesitate to say yes. Certainly I’m happy to do anything I can to assist the team for however long I’m asked to. But obviously with me being away from the day-to-day activities of the program for a while now, my input will be minimal. If I can add some enthusiasm or positive energy for these players — and I do know most of them — that’s a good thing. But let’s not get carried away. The people that will influence this game and the rest of our games this season will be Coach Riley, his staff and the players. I’m just going to do my best to help out however I can while keeping a low profile.”

Stoops helping out the coaching staff comes 22 years to the day he was hired as the OU head coach in 1998.