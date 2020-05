Former NFL coach Don Shula died on Monday at the age of 90.

Shula was the winningest coach in NFL history, and led the Miami Dolphins to back-to-back Super Bowl wins, including the only perfect season in NFL history in 1972.

Shula led four other teams to the Super Bowl and was a four-time NFL Coach of the Year.

Former Sooner Jim Riley played for Shula for three seasons from 1970 to 1972, and KFOR spoke to the Edmond resident on Monday night.