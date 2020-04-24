Former Sooner Rufus Alexander Starts Coaching Career

Former Oklahoma star Linebacker Rufus Alexander won’t be roaming sideline to sideline, he’ll just be on one sideline. The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year has joined Putnam City’s coaching staff.

Alexander, a former NCAA All-American, will be the defensive coordinator as well as the linebackers coach.

The Louisiana native joins Carter Whitson’s staff with the Pirates. His hiring was announced earlier this month.

Alexander played at Oklahoma from 2002-2006, where he served as a team captain. He also played in the NFL for three seasons.