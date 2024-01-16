Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George scored 18 of his season high 38 points in the fourth quarter, and sparked a 14-2 run to close the game and lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 128-117 win over the Thunder on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

George scored in the lane and drew a foul with to complete a three-point play with 3:21 left to give L.A. the lead for good at 117-115.

He added a pair of three-pointers and a dunk on a fast break to cap the scoring and hand OKC their second loss in as many nights in Los Angeles.

Jalen Williams had given the the Thunder their first lead since the first quarter on a three-pointer with 3:39 left to make it 115-114 OKC.

Williams led the Thunder with 25 points.

The Clippers outshot the Thunder 54 percent to 51 percent and made 20 three-pointers to 16 for OKC.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort each had 19 points for the Thunder, with Isaiah Joe adding 15 points, with five three-pointers.

George made six three-pointers and former Thunder guard James Harden made four three’s and finished with 16 points.

Another former Thunder guard, Russell Westbrook, had 11 points.

The Thunder fall to 27-13 on the season, and will continue their four-game road trip at Utah on Thursday at 8:00 pm.