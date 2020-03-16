Former Tuttle, OSU Standout Signs Extension, Donates Portion of Signing Bonus

Former Oklahoma State Cowboy back and Tuttle standout Blake Jarwin signed a three-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

Jarwin will reportedly make more than 24 million dollars over that contract.

Jarwin also announced he’ll donate a portion of his signing bonus to Oklahoma State to aid those impacted by the cancellation of spring sports.

Jarwin has played for the Cowboys for three seasons, and had his best season in the NFL so far in 2019, with 41 catches and three touchdowns.