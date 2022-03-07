Four players from Oklahoma and one from Oklahoma State were honored on Monday when the Big 12 Conference women’s basketball coaches released their season awards.

OU’s Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson were both unanimous selections for first team All-Big 12.

It’s Williams’ second straight first team honor, while Robertson was second team last season.

Oklahoma’s Skylar Vann was named Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year, and OU’s Kelbie Washington made the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

OSU’s Lauren Fields was named second team All-Big 12.

2021-22 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards



Coach of the Year: Brandon Schiender, Kansas

Player of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Defensive Player of the Year: Lexi Donarski, Iowa State

Newcomer of the Year: Jordan Lewis, Baylor

Freshman of the Year: Rori Harmon, Texas

Sixth Player Award: Skylar Vann, Oklahoma



All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)

Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown

Jordan Lewis, Baylor G 5-7 Gr. Windermere, Fla.

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor* F 6-4 Sr. Converse, Texas

Lexi Donarski, Iowa State G 6-0 So. La Crosse, Wisc.

Ashley Joens, Iowa State* G/F 6-1 Sr. Iowa City, Iowa

Emily Ryan, Iowa State G 5-11 So. Claflin, Kansas

Holly Kersgieter, Kansas G 5-11 Jr. Sand Springs, Okla.

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State* C 6-6 Jr. Byron, Minn.

Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma* G 5-11 Sr. McPherson, Kan.

Madi Williams, Oklahoma* G/F 5-11 Sr. Fort Worth, Texas

Vivian Gray, Texas Tech G 6-1 Sr. Argyle, Texas



All-Big 12 Second Team

Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown

Sarah Andrews, Baylor G 5-6 So. Irving, Texas

Lauren Fields, Oklahoma State G 5-9 Jr. Shawnee, Okla.

Joanne Allen-Taylor, Texas G 5-8 Sr. Houston, Texas

Rori Harmon, Texas G 5-6 Fr. Houston, Texas

Esmery Martinez, West Virginia F 6-2 Jr. Hato Mayor del Rey, D.R.

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Ja’Mee Asberry (Baylor), Queen Egbo (Baylor), Zakiyah Franklin (Kansas), Taiyanna Jackson (Kansas), Serena Sundell (Kansas

State, Lauren Heard (TCU), Lauren Ebo (Texas), Aliyah Matharu (Texas), KK Deans (West Virginia), Kari Niblack (West Virginia),

Madisen Smith (West Virginia).

Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)



Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor F 6-4 Sr. Converse, Texas

Lexi Donarski, Iowa State G 6-0 So. La Crosse, Wisc.

Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas C 6-6 Jr. East Chicago, Ind.

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State C 6-6 Jr. Byron, Minn.

Rori Harmon, Texas G 5-6 Fr. Houston, Texas

Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown NaLyssa Smith, Baylor F 6-4 Sr. Converse, Texas Lexi Donarski, Iowa State G 6-0 So. La Crosse, Wisc. Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas C 6-6 Jr. East Chicago, Ind. Ayoka Lee, Kansas State C 6-6 Jr. Byron, Minn. Rori Harmon, Texas G 5-6 Fr. Houston, Texas

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown

Brylee Glenn, Kansas State G 6-0 Fr. Kansas City, Mo.

Serena Sundell, Kansas State* G 6-1 Fr. Maryville, Mo.

Kelbie Washington, Oklahoma G 5-6 Fr. Norman, Okla.

Rori Harmon, Texas* G 5-6 Fr. Houston, Texas

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia* G 5-8 Fr. Norfolk, Va.

Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown Brylee Glenn, Kansas State G 6-0 Fr. Kansas City, Mo. Serena Sundell, Kansas State* G 6-1 Fr. Maryville, Mo. Kelbie Washington, Oklahoma G 5-6 Fr. Norman, Okla. Rori Harmon, Texas* G 5-6 Fr. Houston, Texas JJ Quinerly, West Virginia* G 5-8 Fr. Norfolk, Va. Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other n