Four players from Oklahoma and one from Oklahoma State were honored on Monday when the Big 12 Conference women’s basketball coaches released their season awards.
OU’s Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson were both unanimous selections for first team All-Big 12.
It’s Williams’ second straight first team honor, while Robertson was second team last season.
Oklahoma’s Skylar Vann was named Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year, and OU’s Kelbie Washington made the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
OSU’s Lauren Fields was named second team All-Big 12.
2021-22 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards
Coach of the Year: Brandon Schiender, Kansas
Player of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor
Defensive Player of the Year: Lexi Donarski, Iowa State
Newcomer of the Year: Jordan Lewis, Baylor
Freshman of the Year: Rori Harmon, Texas
Sixth Player Award: Skylar Vann, Oklahoma
All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)
Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown
Jordan Lewis, Baylor G 5-7 Gr. Windermere, Fla.
NaLyssa Smith, Baylor* F 6-4 Sr. Converse, Texas
Lexi Donarski, Iowa State G 6-0 So. La Crosse, Wisc.
Ashley Joens, Iowa State* G/F 6-1 Sr. Iowa City, Iowa
Emily Ryan, Iowa State G 5-11 So. Claflin, Kansas
Holly Kersgieter, Kansas G 5-11 Jr. Sand Springs, Okla.
Ayoka Lee, Kansas State* C 6-6 Jr. Byron, Minn.
Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma* G 5-11 Sr. McPherson, Kan.
Madi Williams, Oklahoma* G/F 5-11 Sr. Fort Worth, Texas
Vivian Gray, Texas Tech G 6-1 Sr. Argyle, Texas
All-Big 12 Second Team
Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown
Sarah Andrews, Baylor G 5-6 So. Irving, Texas
Lauren Fields, Oklahoma State G 5-9 Jr. Shawnee, Okla.
Joanne Allen-Taylor, Texas G 5-8 Sr. Houston, Texas
Rori Harmon, Texas G 5-6 Fr. Houston, Texas
Esmery Martinez, West Virginia F 6-2 Jr. Hato Mayor del Rey, D.R.
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Ja’Mee Asberry (Baylor), Queen Egbo (Baylor), Zakiyah Franklin (Kansas), Taiyanna Jackson (Kansas), Serena Sundell (Kansas
State, Lauren Heard (TCU), Lauren Ebo (Texas), Aliyah Matharu (Texas), KK Deans (West Virginia), Kari Niblack (West Virginia),
Madisen Smith (West Virginia).
- Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)
Big 12 All-Defensive Team
Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown
NaLyssa Smith, Baylor F 6-4 Sr. Converse, Texas
Lexi Donarski, Iowa State G 6-0 So. La Crosse, Wisc.
Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas C 6-6 Jr. East Chicago, Ind.
Ayoka Lee, Kansas State C 6-6 Jr. Byron, Minn.
Rori Harmon, Texas G 5-6 Fr. Houston, Texas
Big 12 All-Freshman Team
Player Pos. Ht Cl. Hometown
Brylee Glenn, Kansas State G 6-0 Fr. Kansas City, Mo.
Serena Sundell, Kansas State* G 6-1 Fr. Maryville, Mo.
Kelbie Washington, Oklahoma G 5-6 Fr. Norman, Okla.
Rori Harmon, Texas* G 5-6 Fr. Houston, Texas
JJ Quinerly, West Virginia* G 5-8 Fr. Norfolk, Va.
- Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other n