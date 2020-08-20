Fourth Quarter Run Launches Rockets to Game 2 Win Over Thunder

The Houston Rockets went on a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good and went on to a 111-98 win in Game 2 of their best-of-seven first round NBA Playoffs series in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

The Thunder outshot and outrebounded Houston but still lost to fall behind 2-0 in the series.

OKC has lost 14 straight playoff games away from home and 17 of their 21 playoff games overall.

The Thunder were led by 31 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a playoff career high.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Danilo Gallinari had 17 points, Chris Paul 14 points and Dennis Schroder 13 points.

OKC shot 44 percent overall from the field, to Houston’s 42 percent, and outrebounded the Rockets 48-41.

Houston made 19 three-pointers, however, and committed just seven turnovers.

Former Thunder star James Harden led Houston with 21 points and six other Rockets joined him in double figures.

Game 3 is Saturday at 5:00 pm.