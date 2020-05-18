Fowler and Wolff Fall in Charity Skins Match

Former Oklahoma State stars Matthew Wolff and Rickie Fowler teamed up to take down Covid-19. And really everyone was a winner by the time their match finished.

The OSU duo along with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson played at Seminole Golf Course in Florida. The foursome raised more than five and a half million dollars to charity for Covid relief with funds benefiting the CDC and Nurses Foundation.

All of the golfers shook off a bit of rust but Fowler and Wolff struck first skin getting one on four. Although the OSU duo dipped a bit falling behind five to one.

With each golfer playing without caddies, the OSU stars got hot. Fowler drained birdie putts on nine, 12 and 16. The Cowboy contingent held on to a 7-5 lead.

However, the last six holes were halved. That led to a playoff 19th hole. All four golfers went back to 17 to play the closest to the pin to win the event. Rickie went into the bunker, Dustin fell off the green, then Matthew Wolff hit one about 12 feet from the pin. But the world number one Rory McIlroy was just a bit closer as he and DJ took down Rickie and Matthew 11-7.

The PGA Tour is scheduled to resume June 11th without fans.