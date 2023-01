The first Friday night of 2023 featured lots of high school basketball tournaments all over the state.

KFOR covered both the McGuinness Classic and the Putnam City Invitational, which held semifinal games on Friday.

McGuinness Classic

Deer Creek 55, Del City 53

Edmond Santa Fe 54, Southeast 53 (OT)

Putnam City Invitational (Girls)

Edmond North 56, Classen SAS 46

Putnam West 71, Norman North 35

Putnam City Invitational (Boys)

Westmoore 62, Putnam West 54

Norman 52, Lawton 49