The first week of the high school football playoffs allowed every team to play if they chose to play, with several rivalry games in Class 6A.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24

Norman North 42, Norman 34

Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17

Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0

Mustang 42, Yukon 21

Piedmont 35, Noble 14

Newcastle 28, John Marshall 21

Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City