Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 2

The second week of the high school football playoffs were quarterfinals for some classes and just the second round for others.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
Class 6A-I Quarterfinals: Edmond Santa Fe 56, Westmoore 22
Class 6A-II Quarterfinals: Midwest City 26, Tulsa Washington 7
Class 6A-II Quarterfinals: Choctaw 20, Putnam City North 7
Class 5A Second Round: Carl Albert 49, Ardmore 14
Class 2A Second Round: Chandler 54, Meeker 19
Class 2A Second Round: Jones 50, Luther 20
Class 4A Second Round: Tuttle 31, Newcastle 21
Class 5A Second Round: McGuinness 41, Duncan 21
Class 5A Second Round: Guthrie 42, Lawton MacArthur 39