Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 2

The second week of the high school football playoffs were quarterfinals for some classes and just the second round for others.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Class 6A-I Quarterfinals: Edmond Santa Fe 56, Westmoore 22

Class 6A-II Quarterfinals: Midwest City 26, Tulsa Washington 7

Class 6A-II Quarterfinals: Choctaw 20, Putnam City North 7

Class 5A Second Round: Carl Albert 49, Ardmore 14

Class 2A Second Round: Chandler 54, Meeker 19

Class 2A Second Round: Jones 50, Luther 20

Class 4A Second Round: Tuttle 31, Newcastle 21

Class 5A Second Round: McGuinness 41, Duncan 21

Class 5A Second Round: Guthrie 42, Lawton MacArthur 39