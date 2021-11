OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma Senate passed a controversial congressional redistricting plan after a week of debate between Republicans and Democrats. Although the bill ultimately passed 36 to 10, with only one Republican voting against it, Democrats maintain that the map is not in the best interest of Oklahomans.

Many Democrats are critical of the map because they say it splits up minority populations, specifically the metro area’s growing Hispanic population, in a process known as cracking. Cracking is done to limit the voting power of one demographic by spreading them among multiple districts. Some lawmakers claim that that’s what the Republican-led redistricting effort is trying to do, specifically in the state’s 5th District.