Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 4

Week four of the high school football playoffs featured quarterfinals or semifinals in every class except Class 6A, where the two divisions will play their state championship games on Saturday at Wantland Stadium in Edmond.

Here are all the scores from games played on Friday, December 4:

Class 5A Semifinals:

McGuinness 28, McAlester 21

Carl Albert 45, Collinsville 28

Class 4A Semifinals:

Wagoner 40, Cushing 14

Clinton 10, Blanchard 7

Class 3A Semifinals:

Lincoln Christian 35, Heritage Hall 27

Holland Hall 49, Stigler 14

Class 2A Quarterfinals:

Oklahoma Christian School 20, Eufaula 14

Metro Christian 35, Marlow 31

Beggs 36, Frederick 20

Washington 49, Adair 22

Class A Quarterfinals:

Thomas-Fay-Custer 35, Pawnee 34

Ringling 21, Morrison 14

Pawhuska 44, Mooreland 6

Cashion 41, Woodland 22

Class B Quarterfinals:

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 36, Velma-Alma 32

Shattuck 44, Regent Prep 14

Dewar 68, Balko-Forgan 18

Laverne vs. Davenport (Saturday)

Class C Semifinals:

Tyrone 60, Mountain View-Gotebo 32

Buffalo vs. Timberlake (Saturday)