Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 4

Week four of the high school football playoffs featured quarterfinals or semifinals in every class except Class 6A, where the two divisions will play their state championship games on Saturday at Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
Here are all the scores from games played on Friday, December 4:
Class 5A Semifinals:
McGuinness 28, McAlester 21
Carl Albert 45, Collinsville 28
Class 4A Semifinals:
Wagoner 40, Cushing 14
Clinton 10, Blanchard 7
Class 3A Semifinals:
Lincoln Christian 35, Heritage Hall 27
Holland Hall 49, Stigler 14
Class 2A Quarterfinals:
Oklahoma Christian School 20, Eufaula 14
Metro Christian 35, Marlow 31
Beggs 36, Frederick 20
Washington 49, Adair 22
Class A Quarterfinals:
Thomas-Fay-Custer 35, Pawnee 34
Ringling 21, Morrison 14
Pawhuska 44, Mooreland 6
Cashion 41, Woodland 22
Class B Quarterfinals:
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 36, Velma-Alma 32
Shattuck 44, Regent Prep 14
Dewar 68, Balko-Forgan 18
Laverne vs. Davenport (Saturday)
Class C Semifinals:
Tyrone 60, Mountain View-Gotebo 32
Buffalo vs. Timberlake (Saturday)