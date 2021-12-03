Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 4

Friday featured championship games and semifinals in high school football playoffs in Oklahoma.

Here are the complete scores for Friday’s games:

Class 4A Championship Game

Clinton 35, Tuttle 0

Class 3A Championship Game

Holland Hall 24, Lincoln Christian 16

Class 2A Semifinals

Marlow 28, Eufaula 16

Washington 14, Beggs 8

Class A Semifinals

Ringling 13, Morrison 12

Cashion 35, Pawhuska 31

Class B Semifinals

Laverne 44, Shattuck 12

Balko-Forgan 40, Dewar 28

Class C Championship Game

Timberlake 48, Mountain View-Gotebo 36

