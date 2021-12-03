Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 4

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited Tahlequah on Friday and learned about the Cherokee Nation's historic efforts to preserve and perpetuate its native language.

Biden and Haaland, accompanied by First Daughter Ashley Biden, were guests of the Cherokee Immersion School in Tahlequah, where strides are being made to preserve the Cherokee language, according to a Cherokee Nation news release.