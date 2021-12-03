Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 4

Friday featured championship games and semifinals in high school football playoffs in Oklahoma.
Here are the complete scores for Friday’s games:
Class 4A Championship Game
Clinton 35, Tuttle 0
Class 3A Championship Game
Holland Hall 24, Lincoln Christian 16
Class 2A Semifinals
Marlow 28, Eufaula 16
Washington 14, Beggs 8
Class A Semifinals
Ringling 13, Morrison 12
Cashion 35, Pawhuska 31
Class B Semifinals
Laverne 44, Shattuck 12
Balko-Forgan 40, Dewar 28
Class C Championship Game
Timberlake 48, Mountain View-Gotebo 36