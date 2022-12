Week 4 of the playoffs in Oklahoma high school football featured three state championship games on Friday, plus semifinals in classes 2A, A, and B.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Class 6A-I Championship Game

Bixby 69, Owasso 6

Class 6A-II Championship Game

Stillwater 26, Choctaw 21

Class 2A Semifinals

Washington 49, Jones 14

Class A Semifinals

Fairview 38, Colcord 22

Class C Championship Game

Tipton 62, Waynoka 36