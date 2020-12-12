Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 5

Week 5 of the high school football playoffs features four state championship games, and semifinals in all other classes still competing.
Three of those title games are Saturday and one was Friday night.
Here are the results from Friday night’s action:
Class 3A Championship
Holland Hall 35, Lincoln Christian 7
Class 2A Semifinals
Metro Christian 55, Oklahoma Christian School 28
Washington 38, Beggs 22
Class A Semifinals
Cashion 7, Pawhuska 6
Thomas 28, Ringling 27
Class B Semifinals
Laverne 38, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 12
Dewar 54, Shattuck 14