Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 5

Week 5 of the high school football playoffs features four state championship games, and semifinals in all other classes still competing.

Three of those title games are Saturday and one was Friday night.

Here are the results from Friday night’s action:

Class 3A Championship

Holland Hall 35, Lincoln Christian 7

Class 2A Semifinals

Metro Christian 55, Oklahoma Christian School 28

Washington 38, Beggs 22

Class A Semifinals

Cashion 7, Pawhuska 6

Thomas 28, Ringling 27

Class B Semifinals

Laverne 38, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 12

Dewar 54, Shattuck 14