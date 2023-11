The first week of the high school football playoffs featured several metro area teams facing off in the state’s largest class.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Edmond Santa Fe 41, Enid 12

Tuttle 48, Weatherford 21

McGuinness 42, Midwest City 14

Millwood 32, Crossings Christian 0

Norman North 30, Edmond North 17

Westmoore 43, Mustang 38