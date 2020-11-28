Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week Three

The third week of the high school football playoffs featured quarterfinals in classes 3A through 5A, and third round games in Class 2A.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
Class 5A Quarterfinals: Carl Albert 36, Bishop Kelley 20
Class 2A third round: Oklahoma Christian School 19, Community Christian 13
Class 2A third round: Frederick 29, Millwood 14
Class 3A Quarterfinals: Heritage Hall 21, Verdigris 7
Class 2A third round: Washington 26, Jones 22
Class 4A Quarterfinals: Blanchard 21, Bristow 18
Class 5A Quarterfinals: McGuinness 39, Coweta 12
Class 4A Quarterfinals: Wagoner 21, Tuttle 14