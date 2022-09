Week 1 of the Friday Night Heroes was the season opener for most high school football teams in the state, and the second game for other teams.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Putnam City West 29, Putnam City North 21

Choctaw 37, Edmond Santa Fe 20

Carl Albert 39, Midwest City 25

McGuinness 46, Clinton 14

Mustang 57, Southmoore 26

Noble 34, Blanchard 27

Bethany 41, John Marshall 6

Douglass 13, Star-Spencer 12

Del City 27, Tulsa Washington 6