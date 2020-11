The final night of the regular season in high school football produced several key matchups with playoff implications.

Here are the games KFOR covered in Week 10:

Stillwater 40, Putnam City North 14

Cashion 55, Crescent 7

Edmond Santa Fe 42, Norman 31

Blanchard 7, Tuttle 0

Washington 35, Capitol Hill 7

Heritage Hall 43, Mount St. Mary 17