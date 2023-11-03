Week 10 of the high school football season marks the end of the regular season.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
Newcastle 35, Bethany 7
Stillwater 30, Muskogee 20
Elgin 13, Midwest City 3
Owasso 49, Norman 18
Mustang 36, Edmond Memorial 30
by: Brian Brinkley
Posted:
Updated:
