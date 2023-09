Week 2 of the Friday Night Heroes produced several close games and there were several rivalry games.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Edmond North 56, Edmond Memorial 35

Putnam West 28, Putnam City 21

Carl Albert 43, Muskogee 20

Yukon 37, Stillwater 34

Piedmont 21, Blanchard 7

Mustang 26, Deer Creek 23

Moore 43, Norman 42

Washington 34, Jones 8