Week 3 of the Friday Night Heroes was the last week of non-district play for most high school football teams.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Putnam City North 47, Putnam City West 0

Yukon 41, Norman North 24

Piedmont 29, Noble 20

John Marshall 14, Heritage Hall 12

Cashion 28, Thomas 7

McGuinness 28, Tulsa Washington 17

Mustang 34, Norman 33, OT

Deer Creek 24, Edmond North 23, OT