Week three of the Oklahoma high school football season was certainly an exciting one.

Our sports department covered a number of high scoring games.

Check out the video above to see all our highlights from Friday night, September 17.

Here’s final scores of the games we covered:

Heritage Hall 44 – John Marshall 0

Putnam City North 56 – Putnam City West 6

Norman 62 – Mustang 58

Noble 49 – Piedmont 35

Del City 27 – Bishop McGuinness 21 (OT)

Crossings Christian 44 – Casady 6