Week 4 of the Friday Night Heroes featured the start of district play for most high school football teams.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Stillwater 35, Deer Creek 28, 2 OT

Mustang 49, Norman North 48

Moore 42, Southmoore 0

Edmond Santa Fe 49, Edmond Memorial 21

Choctaw 20, Tulsa Washington 20

Guthrie 35, Piedmont 14

Cashion 56, Watonga 34