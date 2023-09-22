Week 4 of the high school football season featured the start of district play for most teams in the state.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
Choctaw 47, Putnam North 3
Westmoore 37, Moore 33
Mustang 49, Yukon 21
Bixby 60, Norman North 3
by: Brian Brinkley
