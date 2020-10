Week 5 of the Friday Night Heroes had a lighter schedule than normal due to many cancellations, postponements, and two major metro area school districts taking the week off due to COVID-19.

Here are the high school football games KFOR covered:

Stillwater 48, Del City 27

Owasso 33, Norman North 22

Bixby 56, Carl Albert 14

Clinton 21, Kingfisher 10

McLoud 48, Mount St. Mary 20

Jones 27, Chandler 15

Norman 27, Edmond Memorial 20