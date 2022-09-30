Week 5 of the high school football season marks the midway point of the year.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
Mustang 27, Owasso 17
Deer Creek 51, Putnam City 7
Blanchard 19, Newcastle 0
Stillwater 38, Tulsa Washington 6
