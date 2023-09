Week 5 of the high school football season marks the midway point of the regular season.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Edmond Santa Fe 52, Edmond North 17

Guthrie 35, Piedmont 0

Mustang 69, Putnam West 0

Bethany 38, Bridge Creek 0

Norman 44, Edmond Memorial 43, OT

Blanchard 28, Newcastle 13

Tuttle 27, Harrah 0

Millwood 34, Chisholm 16