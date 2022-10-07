Week 6 of the high school football season started the second half of the season.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
McGuinness 30, Guthrie 27
Choctaw 28, Deer Creek 16
Blanchard 30, Tuttle 28
Edmond Memorial 31, Yukon 15
Moore 70, Southmoore 28
