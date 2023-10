There was a limited schedule of high school football for Friday with Week 7 being fall break.

These are the games KFOR covered:

Deer Creek 49, Lawton 7

Carl Albert 49, McGuinness 7

Del City 69, Tulsa Memorial 0

Edmond Santa Fe 52, Norman 48

Midwest City 42, Lawton MacArthur 7

Jenks 31, Moore 6

Tulsa Union 46, Mustang 7