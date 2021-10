It’s week seven of the Oklahoma high school football season, and that means there’s just three more weeks of the regular season left.

Playoff positioning is key this time of year.

Most games this week were on Thursday due to fall break, but we still have highlights for you to watch.

Check out all the action in the video above.

Here’s the final score:

OCS 58 – Luther 29

Tulsa Union 56 – Moore 14

Norman 35 – Westmoore 16