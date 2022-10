Week 8 of the high school football season featured some key district matchups.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Millwood 40, Oklahoma Christian School 13

Norman North 72, Moore 29

Stillwater 49, Putnam City West 7

Putnam City 44, Putnam City North 9

Carl Albert 41, Guthrie 7

Midwest City 32, Ardmore 6

Heritage Hall 50, Plainview 14