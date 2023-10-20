Week 8 of high school football featured several matchups of ranked teams.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
Bixby 78, Westmoore 28
Norman 27, Mustang 19
Jones 57, Chandler 28
Millwood 22, Oklahoma Christian School 20
by: Brian Brinkley
Posted:
Updated:
Week 8 of high school football featured several matchups of ranked teams.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
Bixby 78, Westmoore 28
Norman 27, Mustang 19
Jones 57, Chandler 28
Millwood 22, Oklahoma Christian School 20
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now