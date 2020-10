The next-to-last week of the regular season in high school football featured several big games with district title implications.

Here are the Week 9 games KFOR covered:

McGuinness 41, Guthrie 14

Mountain View-Gotebo 30, Maysville 6

Purcell 47, Lexington 6

Choctaw 55, Putnam City West 12

Stillwater 31, Midwest City 10

Heritage Hall 47, Kingfisher 21

Yukon 31, Westmoore 28