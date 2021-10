Week 9 of the Friday Night Heroes was the next-to-last week of the regular season for high school football.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Guthrie 35, McGuinness 34, OT

Norman North 35, Edmond North 24

Heritage Hall 50, Kingfisher 7

Mustang 62, Putnam City 28

Jones 49, Prague 42

Yukon 40, Westmoore 21